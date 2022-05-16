Capgemini Acquires Financial Services Consulting Firm Chappuis Halder

Global IT services provider Capgemini will acquire Chappuis Halder & Cie (Chappuis Halder), a global strategy and management consulting firm specializing in the financial services industry. Specific financial terms of the deal were not disclosed except that the transaction is a share purchase agreement expected to close in the next few months.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Chappuis Halder has main offices in North America (New York and Montreal), Europe (Paris and Geneva) and Southeast Asia (Singapore and Hong Kong). The firm has approximately 150 employees and specializes in transformation, finance, risk and compliance and provides regulatory advice and environment, social and governance (ESG)-related projects, including through its data-driven transformation expertise, according to the firm. Chappuis Halder will join the Capgemini Invent group, the company said.

Capgemini is a global consultancy with more than 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. The company helps clients address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations in the areas of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms, Capgemini said. The group reported 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.

With Chappuis Halder’s specific industry focus, this acquisition will strengthen Capgemini’s capabilities to advise banking, wealth management and insurance clients in North America, Europe and Southeast Asia and will also expand specialist consulting services in ESG and climate risk strategy.

Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini’s financial services strategic business unit and group executive board member said:

“Chappuis Halder’s addition will contribute further to our in-depth expertise of Financial Services, a key condition to be able to advise and help our clients in the industry with their business transformation, With Chappuis Halder, we are strengthening further our ability to deliver end-to-end transformation to clients in Financial Services.”

Cyril Garcia, CEO of Capgemini Invent and group executive board member added:

“This acquisition will help us deliver on high impact transformation projects for Corporate Investment Banking and Wealth Management clients. Chappuis Halder, who is joining Capgemini Invent, brings a team of highly talented and experienced consultants, based in North America, Europe and South-East Asia. Their skillsets, including in sustainability services – a key focus for us to meet growing client demand – are very complementary to the Group’s deep industry and broad technology capabilities.”

And Stéphane Eyraud, CEO and founder of Chappuis Halder, added:

“We are looking forward to being part of the Capgemini Group and to bringing our capabilities in helping clients in the financial services sector, to design, plan and implement end-to-end their transformation journey taking advantage of what technology can bring.”

Capgemini’s M&A Activity

In October 2021, Capgemini acquired VariQ to expand its reach in the U.S. federal government space. Capgemini also acquired Microsoft Azure cloud partner Empired Limited and Australian SAP partner Acclimation in 2021.