Capgemini Acquires AI and Data Consultancy Quantmetry

Capgemini has acquired Quantmetry, a data modeling and AI technology consulting firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Capgemini Acquires Quantmetry

Capgemini, based in Paris, France, has more than 350,000 employees across more than 50 countries. The global IT and business consulting firm generated revenues of roughly €18 billion (US$18.27 billion) in 2021.

Quantmetry, founded in 2011, is based in Paris, France. The company has 164 employees listed on LinkedIn. Quantmetry’s areas of expertise include data mining, big data, machine learning, business intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, Python, NLP, time-series, AI product, advanced AI, AI strategy, data, data science, data strategy, innovation and startup studio.

Quantmetry will tuck into Capgemini Invent, the firm’s digital innovation, design and transformation brand, and the companies said the acquisition will increase Capgemini’s AI and data consulting expertise and expands their footprint in France.

Mathieu Dougados, managing director, Capgemini Invent, France, commented on the news:

“A significant part of our business is already specifically in this area. Quantmetry brings to Capgemini Invent specialist skills coupled with business and sector expertise that are highly complementary to those already existing within the Group, with very promising synergies. Our teams share the same values and the same ambition to carry out meaningful projects. This new team will enable us to be even stronger in sustainability services notably on our Data for Net Zero offering. With Quantmetry, we are strengthening our ability to deliver high-impact transformation programs.”

Jeremy Harroch, CEO and founder of Quantmetry, added:

“We look forward to being part of Capgemini and continuing to develop our expertise and values within the Group, as well as growing our people and delivering exemplary and impactful projects to our clients. Our consultants, engineers and researchers will be able to put our R&D and machine learning expertise at the center of an ecosystem of excellence. We are committed to promoting the ethical use of mathematics for business decision-making and the common good, in a pioneering spirit.”

Capgemini’s M&A Activity

Capgemini has remained active in the M&A market, acquiring IT consulting firms, MSPs and MSSPs worldwide. Many of the deals involve Salesforce CRM and Mulesoft, SAP, ServiceNow and Microsoft Dynamics 365 expertise. Some recent Capgemini acquisitions include:

October 2022: Braincourt, a specialist in business intelligence and data science services and Quorsus, a UK-based financial services consultancy.

September 2022: Aodigy Asia Pacific of Singapore and Knowledge Expert of Geneva for Salesforce cloud consulting and Pega low-code application development expertise.

June 2022: Rufus Leonard, a London, UK-based brand design and experience agency.

May 2022: Chappuis Halder & Cie, a global strategy and management consulting firm specializing in financial services.