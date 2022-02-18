PE Firm Capficiency Acquires Microsoft SharePoint Partner KWizCom Corporation

Private equity firm Capficiency has acquired KWizCom Corporation, a Microsoft SharePoint applications developer. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Capficiency Acquires SharePoint Partner KWizCom

The acquisition will expand Capficiency’s portfolio of IT companies. In 2018, the firm also invested in Toronto-based IT consulting company Appficiency. The two businesses will help Capficiency enhance its “commitment to serve clients by helping them respond to complex business issues and/or evolving service needs and opportunities with innovative technology solutions,” the company said.

Established in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, KWizCom Corporation specializes in developing productivity add-on apps for Microsoft SharePoint.

Capficiency, which was founded in 2018, will continue to actively pursue and respond to merger, acquisition and alliance opportunities that bolster Appficiency’s and KWizCom’s capabilities, the firm announced.

Capficiency Acquires KWizCom: A Foundational Step

