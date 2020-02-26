New Partner Programs: Cameyo for MSPs, SysAid ITSM and Zscaler

New channel partner programs include Cameyo Windows Virtual Desktops for MSPs; SysAid ITSM for midmarket resellers; and Zscaler for cloud security services.

The latest channel partner program launches involve these technology companies:

1. MSPs – Windows as a Service: Cameyo has launched Cameyo for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The platform allows MSPs to deliver any Windows application to any device virtually without having to go onsite and install apps from a single dashboard. The platform costs anywhere from $1 to $10 per user per month depending on the scope of deployment.

2. Midmarket IT Service Management (ITSM): SysAid, a provider of IT and enterprise service management solutions, has launched a partner program. It serves midmarket ITSM (IT service management) resellers. David Zeldin, head of international channels and partners at SysAid, leads the effort.

3. Cloud Security: Zscaler has launched the Zscaler Summit Partner Program. Al Caravelli, VP of global alliances and channels, is leading the effort.

