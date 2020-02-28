UK Infrastructure Acquisition: Calteq Acquires Blue Cube Networks

UK-based managed technologies provider Calteq has acquired cable infrastructure company Blue Cube Networks. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, Calteq is headquartered in Royston, England. The company provides IT support, hosted services, data connectivity, infrastructure and mobile solutions UK businesses.

This deal expands Calteq’s offering to include cable infrastructure, distributed antenna systems (DAS), WiFi services, CCTV, and Fiber Optic Cable solutions.

Blue Cube owner Ellis Hill, along with all of the firm’s employees, will join Calteq. Hill transitions to head of engineering at Calteq.

Calteq Acquires Blue Cube Networks: Executive Perspectives.

Calteq’s Chief Operating Officer, Nigel Willetts commented:

“Blue Cube Networks is a company that we have a long-standing relationship with and provides us with expertise in a complementary sector and so when the acquisition opportunity arose we didn’t hesitate. We are already seeing the benefits including a number of new contracts as well as the opportunity to deliver an expanded range of solutions to our customers.”

Blue Cube’s Hill added:

“Calteq’s acquisition of Blue Cube Networks was a natural next step for both companies. For Calteq, Blue Cube is a company that has built an enviable reputation and client base in a new business area (cable infrastructure) and for Blue Cube, Calteq offers a framework in which it can grow and thrive and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

This likely won’t be the last purchase made by Calteq, according to its CEO. The company will continue to actively look for further opportunities in the form of partnering and acquisitions to grow the company’s technology solution portfolio, Willetts said.