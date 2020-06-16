Calligo Acquires Microsoft Cloud Partner, Voice and Data Specialist Itomic

Calligo, has made its third acquisition of a Microsoft cloud partner and MSP in the last 12 months.

The most recent deal involves buying Itomic Voice & Data Ltd, an Irish IT managed services provider that specializes in managed Microsoft 365 and Azure cloiud solutions, IT infrastructure and voice services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 249 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

The deal also marks Calligo’s seventh buyout in three years, following January 2020’s acquisition of fellow Irish firm DC Networks. The company says these two acquisitions combine to make Calligo one of the largest IT managed service providers in Ireland.

It will also award Calligo a sizable presence in both Cork and Dublin, Ireland’s two largest economic regions and the center of operations for Itomic. Calligo has been focusing its current expansion strategy within the country because of Ireland’s “growing number of innovative businesses developing new data-reliant tools and services, according to Calligo CEO Julian Box.

Calligo Acquires Itomic: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement, Julian Box, founder and CEO of Calligo, said:

“We believe Irish businesses stand to gain enormously from our services and expertise, particularly in international data privacy. Calligo’s core value is to be ‘Customer First’, and so any acquisition target has to match this. Just as DC Networks did, Itomic Voice & Data certainly fits this profile and has built a large customer base on a foundation of excellent service and support, leading to many customers staying loyal year after year. This strength was particularly evidenced by its impressive stability through the turbulence of the recent weeks and months, which reinforced our conviction that Itomic Voice & Data was the right choice for us.”

Paul Condon, director of Itomic Voice & Data, added:

“Calligo and ourselves are remarkably similar in many ways, not least in our two key areas of focus: helping our clients make the most of their data, and our equal determination to continually deliver the service they expect. We are confident that as our customers become Calligo customers, they will benefit from the support and more varied services of a larger, more experienced organization, meaning any challenge to the availability, access, security or safe and intelligent use of their data can be met.”

Calligo: MSP Business Information

Founded in 2011, Calligo provides public and hybrid cloud, IT managed services, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and archival and erasure services, all supported by ‘privacy-first’ data management consultancy. The company operates in Ireland, Canada, the US, the UK, the Channel Islands and Luxembourg, and serves a worldwide customer base.

For its part, Itomic has more than 12 years of experience in the IT business. It first joined the Microsoft Partner Program in 2006. The company has been rebranded “Itomic Voice & Data, now part of Calligo” on its website.