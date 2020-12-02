Calligo Acquires UK Microsoft Partner Network Integrity Services
Calligo has acquired Network Integrity Services, an IT managed services provider with locations throughout the United Kingdom. Terms of the deal were not made available.
This is Calligo’s fourth acquisition of 2020 and its ninth acquisition in three years. It is also M&A deal number 501 that ChannelE2E has covered so far this year. See the complete M&A deal list here.
All of Calligo’s acquisitions have involved Microsoft partners. Among its recent acquisitions:
- Cinnte Technologies, an Ireland-based IT managed services provider and Microsoft partner.
- Itomic Voice & Data Ltd, an Irish IT managed services provider that specialized in managed Microsoft 365 and Azure cloiud solutions, IT infrastructure and voice services.
- DC Networks, a managed IT services provider (MSP) and Microsoft Azure cloud partner from Ireland.
Network Integrity Services itself has scaled rapidly through acquisition, completing nine acquisitions in the last 10 years. Network Integrity Services’ offerings include managed IT, cloud and Microsoft 365 services, plus disaster recovery and backup services. The company has offices in Manchester, Birmingham, Leicester and Hemel Hempstead.
The acquisition of Network Integrity Services will help Calligo in its goal to expand its local presence throughout the UK, as well as bolster the skills and capabilities that can be made available to customers throughout Europe and North America, the company said.
Founded in 2011, Calligo provides public and hybrid cloud, IT managed services, data analytics, artificial intelligence and archival and erasure services, all supported by a ‘privacy-first’ data management consultancy. The company operates in Ireland, Canada, the U.S., the UK, the Channel Islands and Luxembourg, and serves a worldwide customer base.
Calligo Acquires Network Integrity Services: Data Safety
Julian Box, founder & CEO, Calligo, commented:
“Core to every one of our services – whether managed cloud or data insights – is data safety. Our promise to our customers is that no matter how we are supporting their access and use of data, we will also support their data privacy, data governance and data security. The way in which Network Integrity Services has gone about building its business, skills and services, and the focus they have placed on ensuring customers’ data is continuously secure and protected, shows that they share in our vision for modern, data-centric managed services. This means that their teams and specialists will easily integrate with our own, while their customers already appreciate the value and risk their data represents, and the impact and necessity of services such as ours.”
Mustaq Chandia, director at Network Integrity Services, added:
“Having grown substantially through acquisition ourselves, we know the importance of clear and well-understood alignment between the companies. It was important to us from the beginning that any acquirer appreciated the value of the role we have earned with our clients in supporting their operations and ambitions. Calligo has certainly proven this, especially with the significance they place on our breadth of capabilities and how they intend to make these skills available to their global client base by integrating our whole team into their own.”
