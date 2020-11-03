Calligo has acquired Cinnte Technologies, an Ireland-based IT managed services provider and Microsoft partner, for an undisclosed sum.

This is M&A deal number 444 that ChannelE2E has covered so far this year. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Calligo Acquires Microsoft Partner Cinnte Technologies

The acquisition also marks Calligo’s second of 2020 and its eighth acquisition in three years. Most recently, the company acquired another Irish IT managed services firm, Itomic Voice & Data Ltd, in June. All of Calligo’s acquisitions have involved Microsoft partners.

This latest deal will reinforce Calligo’s position as one of Ireland’s largest IT managed services providers in terms of resources, market share, and breadth of service and capability, according to the company.

Founded in 2011, Calligo provides public and hybrid cloud, IT managed services, data analytics, artificial intelligence and archival and erasure services, all supported by a ‘privacy-first’ data management consultancy. The company operates in Ireland, Canada, the U.S., the UK, the Channel Islands and Luxembourg, and serves a worldwide customer base.

Based in Cavan and Dublin, Ireland, Cinnte Technologies’ core services involve managed IT, cloud and Microsoft 365.

Calligo Acquires Cinnte Technologies: A Global Service Team

Julian Box, founder & CEO at Calligo, commented:

“The Cinnte Technologies team has done a great job keeping its clients’ data continuously available and secure, and we will immediately supplement our local resources with their skills. We also intend to help Cinnte Technologies’ clients build from their solid data foundations, offering broader data safety through our governance and privacy services, and greater insight into their data with our automation and machine learning services.”

Danny Barr, Cinnte Technologies’ managing director and founder, said: