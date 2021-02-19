Calligo Acquires Data Analytics Firm Decisive Data

Calligo, backed by Investcorp Technology Partners, has acquired Decisive Data, a data analytics, data science and visualization company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Decisive Data works with companies across a number of industries including technology, retail, telecoms, healthcare and more.

Calligo will integrate Decisive Data’s data science and data analytics capabilities into its existing offerings, adding to its own global privacy and security-centric managed data services, the company said.

Calligo’s Acquisition History

Calligo was established in 2012 and provides public and hybrid cloud, IT managed services, data analytics, artificial intelligence and archival and erasure services, all supported by a ‘privacy-first’ data management consultancy. The company is headquartered on the island of Jersey, but operates in Ireland, Canada, the U.S., the UK, the Channel Islands and Luxembourg, and serves a worldwide customer base.

Calligo is backed by Investcorp Technology Partners, a global investment firm with offices around the globe. This is Calligo’s tenth acquisition since 2012. Last year, the company acquired four European MSPs including:

These acquisitions added to Calligo’s skills and capabilities, according to the company, which it makes available to its customers in Europe and North America.

Calligo Acquires Decisive Data: Ramping Up Data Insight Efforts

Commenting on this latest deal, Julian Box, founder and CEO of Calligo, said:

“I’m very pleased to welcome Decisive Data team members, customers and partners to Calligo, and am extremely excited about the capabilities being added to the Calligo portfolio. Businesses today are under tremendous pressure to maximize their capabilities and efficiencies as budgets tighten and markets become tougher. Data and its intelligent exploitation is the well-known solution, but only if done so responsibly, safely and compliantly. With today’s addition of Decisive Data’s talented team members and its technology to Calligo, we will accelerate businesses’ ability to cost-effectively ramp up their data insight efforts – all while ensuring that their data remains secure, private and observes all applicable data regulations.”

Alissa Seiple, CEO of Decisive Data, added: