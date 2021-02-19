Cadalys ITSM for Salesforce AppExchange Launches

Cadalys, Inc. has launched a native IT Service Management (ITSM) application on Salesforce AppExchange. The launch further blurs the line between cloud CRM, ITSM and help desk software.

Cadalys Service Management aligns with the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) framework. The framework provides guidance for establishing an effective service management system. ITIL is used to align IT and digital services with business strategy and customer needs, Cadalys says.

Cadalys Service Management features include:

a submitter portal for user support;

a service catalog that configures and manages service offerings;

incident management capabilities to restore services after an incident;

problem management to keep incidents from recurring;

change enablement functionality to deploy updates and minimize disruption; and

a configuration management database (CMDB).

Cadalys offers pre-configured, out-of-the-box ITIL processes and workflows that work with Salesforce Service Cloud, enabling companies to unify service delivery operations without additional software.

Cadalys Service Management: Executive Commentary

“Today, businesses are literally being built on ITIL, and we’re seeing more and more Salesforce customers embrace the framework as they look for ways to manage risk, strengthen relationships and drive cost efficiency— not just in IT, but across any service delivery function,” states Marc Friedman, Cadalys founder and CEO. “Our goal was to build a solution that would have ITIL standards baked in so customers wouldn’t have to spend a year and millions of dollars customizing it to fit their needs. The result is a highly intuitive ITSM solution that is easy to set up, user-friendly enough for non-technical stakeholders, and flexible enough to apply ITIL in multiple service management use cases.”

“Cadalys Service Management is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it powers digital transformation for customers through continual service improvement for employees, customers and partners alike,” states Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success.”

Salesforce: Expanding toward ITSM, RMM?

Meanwhile, some large MSPs now leverage enterprise-class software and cloud services to scale their businesses and service catalogs. As some MSPs continue to scale their businesses, the result could trigger more competition between Salesforce and ServiceNow — particularly in the ITSM sector, ChannelE2E believes.

Amid that trend, Salesforce’s venture capital arm in 2020 invested in Tanium, which develops a unified endpoint management (UEM) and security platform that competes in some ways with MSP-centric RMM (remote monitoring and management) software providers.

The Salesforce investment has multiple implications, according to ChannelE2E, including:

Positioning Salesforce to potentially compete against ServiceNow and SolarWinds Service Desk in the ITSM and help desk software sectors;

extending Salesforce into endpoint monitoring and security; and

setting the stage for PSA (professional services automation), RMM, help desk and CRM capabilities to live together on the Salesforce cloud platform.

On a somewhat related note, multiple third-party PSA software platforms — such as FinancialForce and Kimble PSA — are already tightly integrated with Salesforce.

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.