C Spire Acquires Alabama Broadband Provider Troy Cablevision

C Spire has acquired Troy Cablevision, Inc. and Union Springs Telephone Company, Inc. as it works to expand fiber and broadband in Alabama.

C Spire has acquired Troy Cablevision, Inc., including Union Springs Telephone Company, Inc., as it works to expand fiber and broadband access across Alabama, especially in the Wiregrass region of the state. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 14 that ChannelE2E covered so far in 2022. See all technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

C Spire Acquires Troy Cablevision and Union Springs Telephone Company

C Spire was founded in the early 1950s as a local exchange carrier. It is based in Ridgeland, Mississippi and has evolved into the largest privately-owned telecommunications and technology company in the U.S. and provides wireless, fiber broadband and business IT solutions such as internet, VoIP, cloud and managed services, according to a statement from the company.

C Spire has said it plans to invest $500 million over the next three years to accelerate the deployment of fiber broadband internet in markets across Alabama; the company has constructed and is currently offering fiber services in 13 markets in the state.

C Spire also has MSP expertise, having acquired TekLinks in 2018 to expand its cloud services portfolio, as ChannelE2E reported.

Founded in 1985, Troy Cablevision, Inc. provided cable TV, internet, fiber broadband, and other services to business and residential customers in Pike, Coffee, Crenshaw and Dale counties. The company is headquartered in Troy, Alabama and operates regional offices in Elba, Enterprise, Luverne and Ozark, the company said.

Union Springs Telephone Company was founded in 1955 and provides telephone, video, long distance and Internet services to a 900 square mile service area in Bullock, Macon, Barbour, and Pike counties in Alabama. In 2002, the company was one of the first rural telephone companies in the U.S. to add fiber to the premise (FTTP) capabilities, according to the company’s website.

C Spire Acquisition: Expanding Fiber in the Wiregrass

C Spire CEO Hu Meena commented on the news: