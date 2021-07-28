MSP Acquisition: Bytecafe Consulting Acquires Monon Technology Group

Bytecafe's acquisition of Monon Technology Group will allow for a wider array of technology solutions and customer support to clients.

Managed service provider Bytecafe Consulting has acquired Monon Technology Group, an IT service provider and consulting firm. Both companies are located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal will allow Bytecafe to provide a wider array of technology solutions and customer support to its clients, according to the company.

Monon’s employees will join Bytecafe and the company plans to hire more support staff to ensure it can meet the needs of its growing client list, the company said. Monon Technology Group owner Eric van Straten has also joined Bytecafe Consulting’s team and will lead and spearhead special projects.

Bytecafe Acquires Monon: Midwestern Tech Hub

Mike Clemmons, president of Bytecafe Consulting, commented:

“The invaluable addition of Monon Technology Group, a leading innovator in IT solutions and services, into Bytecafe Consulting’s base of service offerings further strengthens our IT-service leadership and ability to provide clients with responsive and innovative IT support.”

Eric van Straten, owner of Monon Technology Group, said:

“Bytecafe Consulting is staffed with IT experts, who have decades of experience servicing Indiana-based businesses across various industries—from small- to mid-sized businesses to professionals in the legal, finance, medical, and dental industries. As Bytecafe continues to expand, it is fortunate to promote job growth and grow central-Indiana as a leading tech-hub in the Midwest.”

About Bytecafe Consulting

Founded in 1999, Bytecafe Consulting is an information technology solutions provider. Bytecafe lists its specialties as monitoring, managing and maintaining network technology and cybersecurity for SMBs in the Indianapolis area.