MSP M&A: Buckeye IT Services Acquires Diverse Technology Solutions

Buckeye IT Services has acquired Diverse Technology Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 925 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Buckeye IT Acquires Diverse Technology Solutions

Buckeye IT, founded in 2007, is based in Tiffin, Ohio. The company has 12 employees listed on LinkedIn. Buckeye IT’s areas of expertise include government IT support & hardware, server/network/Wi-Fi support, manufacturing IT support, VMware, financial/accounting IT support, law enforcement IT support, business IT support, cybersecurity consulting and management, and insurance agency IT support.

Diverse, founded in approximately 2004, is also based in Tiffin, Ohio. The company has nine employees listed on LinkedIn.

The acquisition allows Buckeye IT to expand its coverage area and will help fuel its plan for employment growth, according to the company. Buckeye IT also says it plans to complete the full integration of DTS clients within the next 60 days.

Buckeye IT Acquires DTS: Leadership Insight

Jake Schaaf, CEO, Buckeye IT, commented:

“We’ve had a very professional relationship built on mutual respect with the DTS ownership and we’re happy to provide quality service to their customers as their team begins the next phase in their careers. Tony and his team share the same core values as we do, a focus on building partnerships with our clients and providing superior customer service. We know that the DTS clients will be a great fit within our current organization.”

Tony Consolo, president of Diverse Technology Solutions, said: