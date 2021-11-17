Government IT Consulting and Security M&A: Buchanan & Edwards Acquires RenXTech

Buchanan & Edwards Inc (BE), a government IT consulting firm focused on the national security community, has acquired RenXTech. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 725 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Previously known as Renegade Technology, RenXTech delivers cyber, technical, analytical and operational support to critical missions within the federal government and commercial sectors, the seller said.

Buchanan & Edwards, founded in 1998, has worked with a number of federal communities, including defense, intelligence and law enforcement. The company’s IT consulting and managed services span:

data analytics and governance

cyber intelligence and strategy

cloud infrastructure

digital services

ServiceNow

Microsoft Dynamics

health IT services

ERP (enterprise resource planning)

Buchanan & Edwards will merge RenXTech with a subsidiary known as R2C. The combined subsidiary will be known as RenXTech brand. Also, RenXTech CEO will lead the subsidiary as president of intel operations, and R2C CEO Tara Davey will shift to COO at Buchanan & Edwards.

Buchanan & Edwards Acquires RenXTech: Executive Insight

In a prepared statement about the deal, Eric Olson, CEO of Buchanan & Edwards, said:

“RenXTech was a great fit for us in every category. Culturally, their focus on the customer, the mission, and their employees paralleled ours, and we share common values with their team, including our companies’ shared purpose of solving challenges of national security significance to protect the American People. Together, we will leverage new capabilities for key and emerging accounts and cross-promote capabilities and services that augment and complement each other.”

Daniel Smith, president of intel operations, RenXTech, added:

“This merger further strengthens our position and footprint within several key areas, while simultaneously expanding our corporate capabilities and providing us the opportunity to combine efforts with a fantastic and like-minded organization.”

Tara Davey, COO of Buchanan & Edwards, concluded:

“With both companies combined and operating under the RenXTech marque, we will be able to pursue a wider range of mission-essential prime work, increase our ability to deliver more leading-edge support, and provide more opportunities for our employees. It’s a true win-win for everyone.”

Government IT Services: Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity among government-focused IT solutions providers, consultants and MSPs has remained steady and strong. Here’s a complete list of government-focused IT consulting M&A deals.