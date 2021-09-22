Buchanan Technologies Acquires Oracle Applications MSP Cybernoor

Buchanan Technologies, backed by private equity firm Lightview Capital, has acquired Cybernoor, an MSP focused on Oracle application performance management solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Buchanan Technologies Emphasizes Managed Cloud & Cybersecurity Services

Buchanan sees Cybernoor “another step forward” in a strategic growth plan that emphasizes managed cloud and cybersecurity services, the buyer says. Also, Cybernoor’s India operation will strengthen the buyer’s delivery organization, Buchanan predicted.

Cybernoor, founded in 2007, has 38 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company’s Oracle-focused capabilities span managed services, cloud implementations, application and database upgrades, application integrations and development, and performance tuning. Cybernoor also has Microsoft expertise in such areas as data analytics.

Buchanan Technologies Acquires Oracle Expertise: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Buchanan CEO James Buchanan said:

“This partnership allows us to expand our services to better meet the needs of today’s modern organizations, including many of Buchanan’s enterprise customers who are already leveraging the Oracle platform. Cybernoor’s expertise in the Oracle enterprise platform brings added value to Buchanan’s existing offerings and provides Buchanan customers with another option to run their applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment.

Added Ahmed Alomari, owner of Cybernoor:

“Cybernoor is pleased to announce that we have completed the merger with Buchanan Technologies, a leading infrastructure and cloud managed services provider. Combining Cybernoor’s holistic application and database managed services, as well as application development services and integrations with Buchanan Technologies’ offerings, transforms the combined company into a distinctive full service managed services provider.”

Buchanan Technologies, founded in 1988, promotes managed services to mid-tier and enterprise-level organizations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Private equity firm Lightview Capital acquired Buchanan in 2019.