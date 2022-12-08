Buchanan Acquires Oracle Application Services Partner

Buchanan Technologies, backed by private equity firm Lightview Capital, has acquired the Oracle application services division of Infosenseglobal (ISG) for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 1,020 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Buchanan Acquires Oracle App Services Unit From Infosenseglobal

Buchanan Technologies, founded in 1988, is based in Grapevine, Texas. The company has 558 employees listed on LinkedIn. Buchanan’s areas of expertise include professional services, managed services, field services, application development, cloud services, IT infrastructure, database, migration, cybersecurity, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, digital engagement, digital workplace and application management.

Infosenseglobal, founded in 2006, is based in Westborough, Massachusetts. The company has 246 employees listed on LinkedIn. ISG’s areas of expertise include Oracle EBS Consulting, business intelligence, EDI, Oracle mobile applications, Oracle security products, Oracle application development, Oracle DBA services, consulting, Oracle Cloud services, GDPR services, Oracle managed services, artificial intelligence and AI/ML.

ISG has been specializing in Oracle technology and Oracle applications since 2006.

The acquisition of ISG’s Oracle service line further expands Buchanan’s applications services offerings, according to the company. The combined team will have over 250 application and database professionals. The addition of ISG builds on Buchanan’s recent acquisition of Cybernoor Corporation, a global provider of Oracle platform solutions.

Buchanan Acquires Infosenseglobal’s Oracle Division: Leadership Insight

James Buchanan, founder and CEO, Buchanan Technologies, commented:

“Our investment further expands our expertise to better meet the needs of today’s businesses and organizations. Many of Buchanan’s enterprise customers already leverage the Oracle and Microsoft platforms. The Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) services market that we support is fragmented, high growth, and diverse. Today’s customers are seeking specialized expertise to implement next-generation digital transformation strategies as well as managing applications and enterprise workloads in on-premise and private and public clouds. This investment further positions us as a leader in those services and allows us to continue delivering best-of-breed technology solutions to our collective customer base.”

Hitesh Ruparelia, CEO and president, and Manish Yadav, Co-founder, of ISG released a joint statement: