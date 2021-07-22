Broadvoice Acquires Contact Center Solutions Provider GoContact
Hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking firm Broadvoice announced the acquisition of GoContact, a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This is M&A deal number 437 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. It’s also the latest in a growing list of UCaaS industry M&A deals that we’ve tracked. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
Broadvoice Acquires CCaaS Provider GoContact
GoContact is an Aveiro, Portugal-based international contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solutions provider with sales and service operations in Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Angola and Colombia, according to a statement released by Broadvoice. GoContact’s cloud-native CCaaS platform includes integrated omnichannel and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, which bolsters Broadvoice’s existing solutions and expands the company’s reach in the U.S. and to more global markets, including in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), according to the statement.
After a transition period of approximately 12 to 18 months, Broadvoice said it expects partners will be able to sell the GoContact CCaaS platform in the U.S. The combined company will continue to operate as Broadvoice in North America, and partners will continue to offer solutions under the Broadvoice brand, according to the company.
The combined company will maintain each firm’s established brands in their respective regions, operating as Broadvoice throughout North America and GoContact in the EMEA and LATAM regions. Additionally, all of GoContact’s 100 employees will join the Broadvoice team, which includes more than 200 employees in the U.S. and Canada.
Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy, President Sam Ghahremanpour and CPO George Mitsopoulos will continue to serve in their respective roles for the combined company. GoContact CEO Rui Marques will remain CEO of GoContact. GoContact CTO João Camarate will serve as the CTO for the combined company.
Murphy and Ghahremanpour also will serve on the company’s board of directors.
Broadvoice Acquires GoContact: Scope and Scale Synergies
Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy commented on the acquisition:
“This transaction delivers immediate synergies for both companies. GoContact has an extraordinary growth story thanks to its powerful cloud-native platform, market position in the fast-growing business process outsourcing (BPO) vertical, and extraordinary team of professionals on the ground in three continents. The complementary technologies, expertise and geographic reach of our combined resources will accelerate the growth of our newly combined company.”
GoContact CEO Rui Marques added:
“Broadvoice checked every box as GoContact’s growth partner— from our shared customer-first approach to investment in top-tier talent and technology. We look forward to working with our new Broadvoice team to empower our business customers with the ability to cut costs, increase collaboration and deliver superior customer experiences.”
No Comments