Broadcom May Buy VMware: Would Small Business MSPs Benefit or Suffer?

If Broadcom buys VMware, the deal will boost Broadcom's enterprise software, multi-cloud & cybersecurity businesses. But Broadcom lacks SMB & MSP security focus.

Broadcom is exploring a potential takeover of VMware in a deal that could be worth $50 billion to $60 billion or so, according to multiple reports. Here’s a timeline of the alleged discussions, along with the potential implications for small business MSPs, cloud consulting firms and managed security services providers.

Sunday, May 22: Bloomberg & Reuters each report M&A discussions between Broadcom and VMWare.

Bloomberg & Reuters each report M&A discussions between Broadcom and VMWare. Monday, May 23: The deal would value VMware at roughly $60 billion or $140 per share — which is a 46% premium compared to VMware’s stock price on Friday, May 20, Reuters reported.

The deal would value VMware at roughly $60 billion or $140 per share — which is a 46% premium compared to VMware’s stock price on Friday, May 20, Reuters reported. Thursday, May 26: VMware is expected to announce quarterly results. Some pundits think Broadcom wants to announce the deal ahead of or as part of the VMware quarterly results.

Among the deal variables to watch: Dell Technologies spun off VMware in order to strengthen the PC giant’s balance sheet roughly six months ago. The twists: Michael Dell remains chairman of VMware. He and private-equity firm Silver Lake together own more than 50% of VMware, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Broadcom-VMware: Potential MSP and MSSP Implications, Financial Background

If such a deal surfaces, Broadcom would vastly improve its portfolio of multi-cloud management and cybersecurity tools. However, a potential Broadcom-VMware business combination could raise some question marks for MSSPs & MSPs that work with VMware’s Carbon Black endpoint security business. MSSP Alert explains why.

A potential deal wouldn’t come cheaply. Indeed, VMware’s market capitalization is roughly $40 billion as of May 22, 2022. Still, that’s a big discount compared to January 2022 valuation levels.

Before the Broadcom rumors surfaced, VMware stock ($VMW) was down about 28 percent year-to-date (YTD) amid the tech correction coupled with inflation concerns in the United States. VMware’s stock surged about 19% one the Broadcom M&A rumor spread.

Meanwhile, Broadcom’s market cap was roughly $223 billion and shares in the enterprise solutions provider ($AVGO) were up 19.4% YTD ahead of the rumors involving VMware. However, Broadcom shares fell about 5% as rumors about the VMware M&A talks began to spread.

VMware Multi-Cloud Business Evolution

VMware has pushed hard beyond its server virtualization software in recent years, extending into multi-cloud management, cybersecurity and other types of hybrid cloud software opportunities. The overall effort includes relationships with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, though VMware Cloud on AWS is considered the most strategic of the three hyperscaler relationships.

VMware has also expanded through acquisitions. Key moves included buying endpoint security software company Carbon Black for $2.1 billion in 2019.

For its part, Broadcom has been a frequent buyer of enterprise-class software businesses over the past few years. Key Broadcom acquisitions have included:

August 2019: Symantec’s enterprise security business for $10.7 billion in cash.

Symantec’s enterprise security business for $10.7 billion in cash. November 2018: CA Technologies for $18.9 billion.

VMware and Broadcom Quarterly Earnings: Coming Soon

VMware is scheduled to announce Q1 of fiscal 2023 financial results on May 26, 2022. Meanwhile, Broadcom is scheduled to announce financial results for 2Q of 2022 on June 2.

ChannelE2E has not independently confirmed the alleged Broadcom-VMware M&A discussions.

Blog originally published Sunday, May 22. Updated regularly thereafter.