Broadcom to Migrate Security Solutions to Google Cloud Platform

Broadcom will migrate its suite of security and enterprise operations software to Google Cloud platform to better serve customers.

Broadcom Inc. and Google Cloud today announced a strategic collaboration under which Broadcom will migrate its suite of security and enterprise operations software to Google Cloud platform, according to a statement from the company.

Broadcom already has successfully migrated solutions it gained when it acquired the enterprise business from Symantec in late 2019, including Symantec Web Security Service (WSS) and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) onto Google Cloud, and will soon complete the migration of its other cloud cybersecurity solutions, according to the statement.

Broadcom to Migrate Security Solutions to GCP

Broadcom said it has also modernized the security stack and standardized service delivery processes and offerings on Google Cloud infrastructure, which enables Broadcom to scale and operate more efficiently to better serve enterprise customers, according to the statement. In addition, the migration will speed delivery of cloud-native services and increase scale and resiliency, according to the statement.

Additionally, Broadcom will leverage Google Cloud’s data and analytics services to leverage Cloud SQL, Dataproc and Bigtable to help modernize its infrastructure and analytics capabilities and deliver a more secure, reliable and scalable data platform to its customers, according to the statement.

Broadcom and Google Cloud: Scale and Innovate Security Faster

Tom Krause, president, Broadcom Software Group commented on the announcement:

“Leveraging Google Cloud enables Broadcom Software to scale and innovate faster to meet the growing needs of digital businesses globally. This collaboration is fundamental to delivering secure access to cloud applications and providing enterprises with increased performance, continuous compliance, and enhanced security that empowers an organization’s cloud adoption journey.”

Rob Enslin, president at Google Cloud said: