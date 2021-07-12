Broadcom Acquiring SAS Institute?

If Broadcom buys SAS Institute, then the acquired analytics & business intelligence software company could face a culture shock, ChannelE2E believes.

Broadcom may acquire business intelligence and analytics software provider SAS Institute Inc. for $15 billion to $20 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The target acquisition potentially aligns well with Broadcom’s existing enterprise software businesses — particularly products from CA Technologies and Symantec. However, the SAS Institute employees could potentially face culture shock under Broadcom’s ownership, ChannelE2E believes.

Indeed, Broadcom is publicly owned and obsessed with shareholder returns. In stark contrast, SAS Institute is privately held and largely shielded from Wall Street scrutiny.

SAS Institute Business Focus, History

SAS Institute, founded in 1976, is led by co-founder James Goodnight. The business analytics software developer has a history of pumping 20 to 30 percent of its revenues back into R&D — though it’s unclear if SAS has maintained that R&D budget to revenue ratio as the business has grown. The company’s headcount is believed to be more than 13,000 employees worldwide — including a major footprint at the SAS Institute headquarters in Cary, North Carolina.

SAS Institute rivals on various fronts include IBM, Microsoft, Microstrategy, Oracle, SAP, Tableau, Tibco and others. It’s unclear if any of those SAS rivals will launch an alternative bid for the analytics software provider.

SAS Partners, Cloud Pivot

SAS Institute partners include resellers, OEMs and managed analytics service providers. The company also has a long history partnering with global systems integrators and database providers.

Like many software businesses, SAS Institute has spent recent years pivoting from traditional client-server software toward subscription-based SaaS services.