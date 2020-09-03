California MSP Acquired: briteCITY Buys NIXSYS IT Services

BriteCITY acquires IT services business from NIXSYS. BrightCITY has purchased five managed IT service providers (MSPs) since 2007 & serves Orange County, California.

briteCITY has acquired NIXSYS IT Services for an undisclosed sum. The deal unites two MSPs (managed IT service providers) that service the Orange County, California, business area.

This is M&A deal 355 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

The deal continues briteCITY’s expansion strategy through organic sales growth and acquisitions. Indeed, this is britCITY’s fifth acquisition of a related IT service provider since its founding in 2007.

This deal involves the NIXSYS IT services business and relationships with roughly 40 customers. Another NIXSYS focus area, involving custom-built industrial and legacy computers and servers, was not included in the deal. NIXSYS President Nicolas Szczedrin will retain control and operations of that hardware business.

Chad Gniffke, CEO of briteCITY commented on the deal: “NIXSYS employees are highly trained technicians, and we are thrilled to have them join the briteCITY team.”

BriteCITY is helmed by Gniffke and Scott Senerchia. ChannelE2E profiled the company and Gniffke in 2017. Since then, briteCITY has grown through multiple strategic acquisitions, most recently acquiring IT services provider ANiMODUS in January 2020. Gniffke is a veteran of Kaseya and inhouseIT. Senerchia also comes from inhouseIT.