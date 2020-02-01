briteCITY Acquires ANiMODUS IT Services

briteCITY, an MSP led by Kaseya & inhouseIT veterans, acquires ANiMODUS to expand IT services, hardware & software businesses.

Orange County, California MSP briteCITY has acquired ANiMODUS — an IT service provider in Irvine, California. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal Number 84 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here. Also, the deal marks briteCITY’s fourth acquisition in recent years.

briteCITY has strong VoIP and cybersecurity services. Going forward, brightCITY will leverage ANiMODUS’ reseller agreements for hardware and software — allowing customers to buy equipment directly through the new parent MSP (managed IT service provider.

ANiMODUS’ five employees and customer base transition to brightCITY. ANiMODUS owner Gary Boyle exits the combined businesses. The briteCITY management teams remain intact.

briteCITY CEO Chad Gniffke commented:

“We wanted to offer hardware and software to the companies we serve. After meeting with Gary, I knew our businesses could merge seamlessly to improve the level of guidance and support for both of our clients.”

Founded in 2007, briteCITY is led by Gniffke and Scott Senerchia. ChannelE2E profiled the company and Gniffke in 2017. Since then, briteCITY has grown through multiple strategic acquisitions. The firm now has 25 employees, briteCITY confirmed to ChannelE2E.

Gniffke is a Kaseya and inhouseIT veteran. Senerchia also is an inhouseIT veteran. Kaseya is a major provider of MSP automation, business and IT management software tools. inhouseIT was a leading MSP that Cal Net acquired in 2016. Then, NexusTek acquired Cal Net in 2018.