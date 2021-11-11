PE-Backed Brillio Acquires Salesforce Partner Standav

Brillio will integrate Standav into its Lead-to-Revenue practice, creating one of the largest Salesforce Revenue Cloud providers.

Brillio, backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, has acquired Salesforce partner Standav for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 716 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Standav is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Dallas, Texas, with additional offices in Vancouver, British Columbia and Hyderabad and Bangalore, India. The company’s core end-to-end business processes consist of quote-to-cash, price management and enterprise sales transformation.

Brillio will integrate Standav’s offerings into its own Lead-to-Revenue (LTR) practice, which the company says will make it one of the largest Salesforce Revenue Cloud service providers in the world.

Brillio will also integrate Standav’s team of over 200 experts from its six delivery centers, the company said.

Brillio’s Growth Plan

Founded in 2014, Brillio has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. In July, 2020, the company bought Cognetik in a move to bolster its analytics offerings. In October, 2020, the company announced that it was actively pursuing acquisitions in 2021, led by M&A expert and Cognizant veteran Shiv Pathak, who was hired on as Brillio’s global head of corporate development.

Brillio Acquires Standav: Compounding Capabilities

Raj Mamodia, founder and CEO, Brillio, commented on the latest deal:

“Brillo is trusted by Fortune 2000 companies across industries as we have a long track record of providing best-in-class service at the pace of our customers’ inspiration. By acquiring Standav, we are growing our team of Salesforce CPQ specialists ready to help our customers accelerate their business transformation, and now, as one of the largest Salesforce Revenue Cloud partners, we are able to amplify the impact on our clients’ business.”

Harsha Pamulaparthi, CEO, Standav, said:

“Standav’s bold customer-focused approach has generated transformative results for our enterprise customers, and in Brillio, we’ve found the right partner to further scale our impact on Enterprise Sales Transformation leveraging Salesforce Revenue Cloud.”

Protik Mukhopadhyay, president of Standav, added: