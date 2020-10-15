Private Equity-Backed Brillio Pursues Technology Services Acquisitions

Brillio, backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, will pursue acquisitions in 2021. M&A expert & Cognizant veteran Shiv Pathak will oversee strategy.

Brillio, an IT consulting firm focused on digital transformation services, is seeking to make acquisitions in 2021. M&A expert and Cognizant veteran Shiv Pathak will oversee the M&A strategy as Brillio’s recently hired global head of corporate development.

Pathak previously led Cognizant’s corporate merger and acquisition activities in the cloud services market.

Brillio Pursues Acquisitions: CEO Perspectives

Raj Mamodia, founder and CEO of Brillio, commented on the M&A efforts:

“M&A is an important element of our growth strategy and Shiv’s addition will help accelerate the execution of our ambitious growth. I am excited to have a leadership team with a strong track-record of delivering success and a passion to scale Brillio. Thanks to all ‘Brillians’ and their [incredible] focus on our clients, we are on our way to strong growth in 2020 despite the pandemic.”

Brillio, backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, already has expertise in such areas as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, Mulesoft and Adobe software. Key service areas include digital infrastructure, big data and analytics, product engineering, advanced technology, digital experience and customer engagement.

Brillio Growth History

The new M&A initiative comes a few months after Brillio acquired Cognetik, a data analytics services provider based in the US and Romania.

Collabera, an IT staffing company, spun off Brillio as an independent IT solutions provider in 2014. Brillio now has more than 2,300 employees in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India.