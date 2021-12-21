Brillio Acquires AWS Partner Cedrus Digital

Brillio, backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, has acquired New York-based digital transformation and cloud consulting company and AWS partner Cedrus Digital. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 790 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The deal strengthens Brillio’s product and platform engineering, data analytics engineering, cloud security, and digital infrastructure capabilities, according to the company. The deal also increases its presence in North America.

Founded in 2013, Cedrus has teams in the United States and Asia. Brillio says it will leverage Cedrus’ expertise to enhance its end-to-end digital transformations across regulated industry groups including Healthcare, Financial Services, and Automotive.

Brillio Acquires Cedrus Digital: “A Culture of Digital-Native Innovation”

Raj Mamodia, founder and CEO, Brillio said,

“As companies continue to accelerate and scale their digital ambitions, they increasingly need proven expertise with industry-specific domain experience. Acquiring Cedrus Digital is a tremendous opportunity to deepen Brillio’s on-shore capabilities in cloud-native engineering, cognitive process automation, and cloud security. Their founding team of senior practitioners will bring their passion for customer success, a consultative approach, agility, and a culture of digital-native innovation, which is a natural fit for Brillio’s culture. We’ve consistently been thoughtful about our expansion, both organic and inorganic, with our clients’ needs being at the forefront of our growth strategy and I am thrilled to have the extraordinarily brilliant Cedrus Digital team join Brillio.”

Nicolas Jabbour, CEO, Cedrus Digital, said:

“By joining Brillio, we are able to offer our existing large enterprise clients a broad range of capabilities and an unmatched level of service in their digital transformation journey. We are very excited to join a born-digital global firm with a similar culture whose growth and scale will create huge career growth opportunities for our combined associates globally.”

About Brillio

Founded in 2014, Brillio has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. In July 2020, the company bought Cognetik in a move to bolster its analytics offerings. In October 2020, the company announced that it was actively pursuing acquisitions in 2021, led by M&A expert and Cognizant veteran Shiv Pathak, who was hired on as Brillio’s global head of corporate development.

This latest announcement comes on the heels of Brillio’s acquisition of consulting and technology services firm, Standav last month, which made Brillio one of the largest Salesforce enterprise sales transformation providers in the world.