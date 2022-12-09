Bridgepointe Technologies Acquires Telecom Consultancy Realcom; M&A Deal Includes MSP Spin-Off

Bridgepointe Technologies has acquired technology and telecom consultancy RealCom Solutions. As part of the deal, RealCom will spin off a hospitality MSP called TekSecute Technology Group. Moreover, RealCom’s MSSP business — now known as Third Wave Innovations — will remain independent.

This is technology M&A deal number 985 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Telecom Consultancy M&A: About the Seller and Buyer

RealCom, founded in 2001, is based in Frisco, Texas. The company offers assessment, selection, implementation, and ongoing management of technology services, cloud solutions, and IT infrastructures. Key areas of expertise include carrier service installations, technology expense management, account management, customer premise solutions, installation services, 24×7 remote and on-site support, physical security and cybersecurity.

RealCom carrier implementation projects have served such clientele as Managed by Marriott, InTown Suites, Hilton, Fairfield, and Cobblestone.

Bridgepointe, founded in 2002, is based in San Mateo, California. The company has 235 employees listed on LinkedIn. Key areas of expertise span communications and collaboration, managed IT, WAN transformation, customer experience, data center and cloud, and security.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Bridgepointe Co-founder Brian Miller said:

“RealCom is a natural fit with Bridgepointe, especially with its laser focus on client experience. Charlie and his team have built an incredible reputation in the Southwest and across the country. Being able to add their team to Bridgepointe is validation of the vision that we have for our company going forward. We aim to build the nation’s premier technology advisory firm — and we’re not done.”

Added Charlie Bogart, founder and CEO of RealCom Solutions.

“We’re pleased to become part of the Bridgepointe family, as it provides our clients and team with new opportunities and will enable us to increase our level of operational efficiency. Bridgepointe is investing heavily as they pursue aggressive growth targets, so everyone including our employees, clients and partners will all benefit as we focus on providing a world-class experience.”

Bogart now shifts to the Bridgepointe management team as a managing director.

M&A Experience

Bridgepointe has M&A experience. The conpany acquired acquired technology lifecycle management firm Cannon Group in October 2022.