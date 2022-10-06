IT Consulting M&A: Bridgepointe Technologies Acquires Cannon Group

Tech advisory firm Bridgepointe Technologies has acquired technology lifecycle management firm Cannon Group. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bridgepoint Acquires Cannon Group

Bridgepointe Technologies, founded in 2002, is based in San Mateo, California. The company has 133 employees listed on LinkedIn. Bridgepointe’s areas of expertise include WAN networks, MPLS, VPLS, PTP, cloud services, data center and co-location, voice circuits and voice networks, hosted PBX/cloud UC, ethernet services, mobility and collaboration services, international services, internet and bandwidth services, unified communications and UCaaS.

Cannon Group, founded in 1996, is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company has 52 employees listed on LinkedIn. Cannon Group’s areas of expertise include implementation oversight, IP telephony outsource and management, cloud computing, expense management, business consulting, IT managed services, project management and network connectivity.

The addition of Cannon’s professional services team will help Bridgepointe accelerate its growth plans and expand the combined company’s geographic reach to the mid-Atlantic and the midwest U.S., the companies said. Cannon Group will operate under the Bridgepointe brand and their team of 50 employees will continue to provide value-added professional services to clients, the companies said. Cannon Group founder, Chris Cannon will be joining the Bridgepointe team as managing director, lifecycle services.

Bridgepointe Acquires Cannon Group: Executive Perspectives

Scott Kinka, chief strategy officer, Bridgepointe, commented on the news:

“Cannon Group’s reputation is second-to-none within the industry, and we’re excited to have them join us. Chris and the entire team will be an incredible asset to our clients and the company. During this period of unprecedented technological transformation, Cannon Group will enable us to extend our services beyond connecting our clients to the right technology solution into assisting in the installation and ongoing management of the technology suite.”

Chris Cannon, CEO, Cannon Group, added: