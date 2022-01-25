Brennan Acquires Microsoft Business Applications Consultancy Clade Solutions

Australia-based MSP & IT solutions provider Brennan IT, through organic growth & acquisitions, pursues revenues well above $120 million in 2022.

Australia-based MSP and IT solutions provider Brennan IT has acquired Microsoft Business Applications consultancy Clade Solutions as it seeks to grow beyond $120 million in revenue in 2022. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brennan Acquires Clade Solutions: MSP Business Backgrounds

Clade Solutions is an Australian-based tech consultancy with more than 60 employees. The company is headquartered in Sydney, and has recently expanded into Brisbane, Melbourne and Darwin, according to the seller. Clade will be managed as a separate business within Brennan, with Clade CEO Duncan Journee continuing to lead that business unit.

According to a Brennan company timeline and website information, the company was founded in 1997. Key milestones since that time include:

2005: Acquired iExec;

2010: achieved $50 million in revenue;

2017: achieved $100 million in revenue; and

2021: achieved $120 million revenue.

This is Brennan’s second acquisition in recent months. The other involved after the acquisition of IT and communications service provider Forsythes Technology in August 2021.

Brennan Acquires Clade: Executive Insights

Brennan’s Managing Director Dave Stevens commented on the news:

“The acquisition of Clade will have a positive impact on Brennan as we continue to set high growth targets for FY22, it’s important for us to integrate with other organizations that have likeminded strategic growth goals in place, and to further expand our solutions as they help to benefit our customers.”

