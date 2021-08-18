Bravura Software Pitches Free RMM Offer to Startup MSPs

Bravura Software launches OptiTune Startup Pack. Free RMM (remote monitoring and management) software offer for MSPs comes with stipulations.

Bravura Software has launched OptiTune Startup Pack — a free RMM (remote monitoring and management) offer designed for MSPs that have been in business for three years or less (coupled with some other requirements). The OptiTune Startup Pack covers 300 RMM licenses for one year at no cost, the company says.

OptiTune is an RRM software platform that allows MSPs to manage and monitor computers for more than 80 different types of alerts.

OptiTune includes remote desktop software application deployment, windows updates, scripting, among many other features, the company says.

Parent Bravura Software, founded in 2007, is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington. CEO Matthew Block previously held software design and engineering positions at Microsoft and Electronic Arts, according to his LinkedIn profile.

RMM Software Market for MSPs: Maturing, Growing and Crowded

Although the RMM market has matured — particularly in North America — the overall industry remains in growth mode, as exemplified by mid-2021 financial results from Datto ($MSP) and N-able ($NABL).

Key RMM software providers include: