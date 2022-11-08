Private Equity Firm Bowmark Capital Backs IT Services Provider Xperience

Private equity firm Bowmark Capital is making an investment in Xperience, a provider of IT services specializing in digital transformation.

Xperience, founded in 1969, is based in Northern Ireland, with offices in Lisburn, Bury St. Edmunds, Glasgow, Peterborough and St Neots. The company has 130 employees listed on LinkedIn. Xperience’s areas of expertise include marketing, communications, experiential marketing, digital marketing, business meetings, product launches, exhibit design/production, press/media events, video, web development, virtual/augmented reality, social media, strategy and analytics.

Bowmark Capital, founded in 1997, is based in London, England. The firm has 43 employees listed on LinkedIn.

Bowmark has experience investing in the IT sector. The company was an investor in hybrid cloud, data center and communications MSP Node4 until that company received a new investment from K3 Business Technologies Group in March of 2021. Bowmark also has investments in IT providers Littlefish and Focus Group among others.

Xperience’s M&A Growth

Xperience is a Microsoft Gold Partner. Since 2021, the company has acquired two IT solutions businesses, Green Duck and Riverlite.

Xperience’s partnership with Bowmark will facilitate both organic and acquisitive growth, and enable the more rapid expansion of its services in high-demand areas such as cyber security, according to the company.

Bowmark Invests In Xperience: Leadership Insight

Tom Elliott, Partner at Bowmark, commented:

“Xperience’s impressive performance has been driven by its exceptional customer service, deep technical capabilities and investment in its people. As a result, it has become a highly trusted partner to its clients and we are delighted to be supporting the Xperience team in their next phase of its growth.”

Iain O’Kane, CEO, Xperience, said: