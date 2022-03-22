Booz Allen Invests In Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Startup Synthetaic

Government IT consulting & security giant Booz Allen Hamilton plans to spend up to $4.5 billion on investments & acquisitions through 2025.

Government IT consulting and security giant Booz Allen Hamilton has invested in Synthetaic, an artificial intelligence (AI) software startup. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Synthetaic, based in Delafield, Wisconsin, has 19 employees. The company’s software allows customers to speed AI adoption in such areas as national security and defense, healthcare, climate science, and conservation, Booz Allen indicated.

Synthetaic recently raised $13 million in Series A funding. Lupa Systems led the round, with TitleTown Tech, Betaworks and Esri also participating.

Booz Allen Seeks Cybersecurity Acquisitions, Investments

The Booz Allen investment surfaces one week after Booz Allen acquired EverWatch. More M&A deals are likely coming. Indeed, Booz Allen has a $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion budget that “prioritizes strategic acquisitions” through 2025, CEO Horacio Rozanski told Wall Street analysts during an earnings call on January 28, 2022.