Boomi Rolls Out Boomi AI To Improve User Experience

Intelligent automation provider Boomi is getting into the artificial intelligence game with the launch of Boomi AI.

Intelligent automation provider Boomi is getting into the artificial intelligence game with Boomi AI.

In what the company calls a “first-of-its-kind,” the new user experience will use generative AI to connect and integrate applications, data, processes, people, and things across organizations, according to Boomi.

Boomi AI leverages anonymized metadata, patterns, and best practices from the 200 million integrations made with the Boomi platform to train the AI models to create high-quality integrations across various business processes and applications, such as data management, customer experience optimization, or supply chain processes, the company said.

BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced Boomi AI – a first-of-its-kind, simplified user experience that harnesses generative AI to connect and integrate applications, data, processes, people, and things across organizations – creating business outcomes faster than ever before.

Boomi AI is meant to help organizations:

Design Connections by creating processes, application programming interfaces, and master data models with built-in best practices from millions of successful use cases. This means users can write a quick command like “Connect my CRM and invoice systems.”

Optimize Operations allows users to solve problems proactively, facilitate predictive maintenance, automate updates, and allocate optimal resources to enable software to efficiently self-manage itself.

Orchestrate Experiences by interpreting the intent behind desired business outcomes to orchestrate processes across applications.

Enable Responsible AI Development by avoiding biases and unfairness with established ethical guidelines for the development and use of AI within the Boomi platform, as per the AI’s training.

Boomi AI Launch: Additional Insight

Ed Macosky, Chief Product Officer, Boomi, commented on the release:

“Boomi’s extensive knowledge base makes our AI engine far more advanced than the AI-assisted development tools available today. It also benefits users by continuously testing patterns to ensure optimal integration design and root out risks and errors early, enabling customers to achieve tremendous gains in efficiency, operational improvements, and other desirable business outcomes.”

Dion Hinchcliffe, VP and Principal Analyst of Constellation Research, said:

“In today’s fast-paced market, organizations need more powerful tools that enable them to outperform, and AI presents a potent new avenue to do this. By embracing an important new AI-first approach, organizations can unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage, to immediately capture opportunity as well as ensure their business remains future-ready.”

About Boomi

This rollout comes less than a month after the company announced a shakeup to its C-Suite. Greg Wolfe was appointed Chief Commercial Officer, Rahim Bhatia as Chief Strategy Officer and Jessica Soisson as Chief Accounting Officer.

Boomi’s user community has more than 100,000 members and one of the largest numbers of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company has a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake, and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, among others, the company said.

Boomi is named on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest-growing technology companies. The company has won two International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category and the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022