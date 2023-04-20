Boomi Announces New C-Suite Appointments

Intelligent automation provider Boomi today announced the appointment of Greg Wolfe as Chief Commercial Officer, Rahim Bhatia as Chief Strategy Officer and Jessica Soisson as Chief Accounting Officer. Additionally, Dan McAllister joins the company as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels, and Troy Anderson joins as Global Commercial Market Vice President.

As chief commercial officer at Boomi, Greg Wolfe will oversee the company’s global strategy, driving growth and exceptional customer experience across all business units and geographies. Greg is a seasoned executive with over 35 years of experience in leading and operating a diverse set of companies. Prior to joining Boomi, Wolfe held C-level and executive roles at Adobe, SAP, Business Objects, Marketo, Crystal Decisions, and Xerox Corporation. As Chief Operating Officer at Marketo, Wolfe previously worked closely with Boomi’s current CEO Steve Lucas, where they helped grow the company and led it to a successful acquisition by Adobe.

Rahim Bhatia joins Boomi as chief strategy officer, where he will help further develop and execute on the company’s strategy for driving organizational growth and customer success. Rahim has more than 20 years of experience delivering scalable customer and revenue growth for technology businesses at companies such as SAP, CA Technologies, and Axway.

Jessica Soisson has more than 25 years of experience in diligence, acquisitions and divestitures, corporate restructuring initiatives, and business process re-engineering. As Chief Accounting Officer, she will be responsible for overseeing all accounting matters and functions for the company, tax, treasury and various other functions, such as order management and collections. Jessica was previously Chief Accounting Officer and SVP, Corporate Controller at Citrix Systems, and served in a managerial role at Arthur Andersen.

Dan McAllister brings more than 25 years of experience in global alliances and channel partnerships to Boomi. Previously, he led global teams at Salesforce, MuleSoft, Box, NetSuite, Crystal Decisions, and SAP. At Boomi, Dan will focus on further building the company’s extensive global partner ecosystem and developing mutually beneficial partner enablement programs.

Troy Anderson most recently led Data Analytics Sales at Google Cloud for North America. Prior to its acquisition by Google, Troy led Worldwide Commercial Sales and Go To Market Strategy for Looker. For more than 20 years, Troy has specialized in commercial sales leadership with an emphasis on team culture. Prior to Google, Troy held senior leadership roles at Qlik, SAP, Crystal Decisions, and Business Objects covering Global Sales, Business Development, and Operations.

Boomi Leadership Announcements: Executive Perspective

“I’m thrilled to continue attracting top talent to broaden and deepen our already stellar team of leaders focused on customer success at Boomi,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. “Demand for digital connectivity, integration, and automation has never been stronger as organizations across industries face unprecedented market volatility, the rapid pace of technological change, and an increasingly complex software ecosystem. These leaders have the experience and passion to take Boomi to the next level as we help organizations solve today’s pressing challenges and capitalize on tomorrow’s opportunities.”

Boomi’s Expansion and Growth

The executive appointments follow upon the recent appointments of Arlen Shenkman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Alison Biggan as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), as well as Boomi’s expansion in the high-growth markets of India and the Asia-Pacific region.

Boomi’s user community has more than 100,000 members and one of the largest numbers of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company has a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake, and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft, among others, the company said.

Boomi is named on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest-growing technology companies. The company has won two International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category and the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022.