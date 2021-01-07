Bluebird Network Acquires New ColoHub Data Center From Geneseo Communications

BlueBird Network acquires ColoHub data center to strengthen BlueBird’s position in the midwestern region of the United States.

Bluebird Network, a communications infrastructure and data center services provider, has acquired its second data center, buying the Bettendorf, Iowa-based ColoHub Data Center from Geneseo Communications for an undisclosed amount.

This is M&A deal number 15 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Bluebird Network Acquires ColoHub Data Center

The addition of the ColoHub data center will strengthen Bluebird’s position in the midwestern region of the United States thanks to its equidistant location between Chicago, Illinois and Des Moines, Iowa, the company said. The ColoHub data center will be added to Bluebird’s existing underground data center in Springfield, Montana, where the company will establish a “disaster recovery location,” Bluebird said.

Bluebird currently has a 9,800 route mile fiber and broadband network. Bluebird says the new data center will help Bluebird provide low-latency, redundant services to its customers in the Quad City region, consisting of Davenport and Bettendorf in Iowa and Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline in northwestern Illinois.

Founded in 1999, Bluebird is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri. The company provides internet and transport services to carriers and enterprise companies in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa and surrounding states.

Bluebird’s New Data Center: Total Communications Solution

Mike McClain, president and CEO of Geneseo, commented on the sale:

“For years Bluebird has been steadily expanding their network in a dedicated and sustainable way. We know Bluebird and the leadership team will leverage the splendid work accomplished by ColoHub and take its capabilities to new heights with excellent support for our customers—both current and future—in concert with Bluebird’s standards of integrity, accountability and adaptability.”

Michael Morey, president and CEO of Bluebird Network, said: