BlueAlly Technology Solutions Acquires Strata Consulting

BlueAlly Technology Solutions, backed by private equity firm Source Capital, has acquired Strata Consulting for an undisclosed amount.

BlueAlly, founded in 1999, is based in Cary, North Carolina. The company has 236 employees listed on LinkedIn. BlueAlly’s areas of expertise include data protection, data security, technology, VAR, infosec, IT professional services, and IT managed services.

Strata Consulting, founded in 2011, is based in San Mateo, California. The company has 42 employees listed on LinkedIn. Strata’s areas of expertise include Security, Cloud, Compliance, DevOps, DevSecOps, AWS, Chef, and Docker.

The acquisition strengthens BlueAlly’s service offerings and positions it for growth within the evolving technology landscape, the company said.

As a result of the acquisition, BlueAlly says it will immediately leverage Strata Consulting’s in-depth expertise in Security, Compliance, DevOps, and AWS cloud services to enhance its portfolio and provide holistic solutions to businesses seeking to extract the total value from its IT infrastructure, cloud, and digital operations.

BlueAlly Acquires Source Capital: Executive Commentary

David Coulter, CTO, BlueAlly, commented:

“The inclusion of Strata into the BlueAlly portfolio allows us to comprehensively address our clients’ requirements spanning IT, application, and security domains. This integration places significant emphasis on DevOps, Security, Compliance, and AWS services.”

Thomas Fou, CEO and founder, Strata, said:

“We are excited about this new chapter for Strata Consulting and the opportunities it brings for both our team and our customers. Joining forces with BlueAlly gives our clients access to greater resources and expertise across the country. We are confident that together, we will continue to exceed expectations and deliver exceptional results to our valued clients.”

BlueAlly’s M&A Activity

This is BlueAlly’s second acquisition announced in less than a month. The company acquired B2B Technologies in July 2023.

In February 2021, the company acquired network security MSP Virtual Graffiti. In February 2023, they acquired government IT services provider n2grate.

BlueAlly is a portfolio company of Source Capital, a private equity firm that invests in mature, middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital’s investment strategy targets growing companies with greater than $2 million in EBITDA. Source Capital was founded in 2002 and has offices in Atlanta and San Francisco.