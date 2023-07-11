BlueAlly Acquires Microsoft Cloud Partner B2B Technologies

BlueAlly Technology Solutions, a Source Capital portfolio company, has acquired B2B Technologies, a Microsoft Cloud partner and cloud services solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BlueAlly, founded in 1999, is based in Cary, North Carolina. The company has 197 employees listed on LinkedIn. BlueAlly’s areas of expertise include data protection, data security, technology, VAR, infosec, IT professional services, and IT managed services.

B2B Technologies, founded in 1998, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company has 31 employees listed on LinkedIn. B2B’s areas of expertise include Microsoft Gold Partner, SharePoint, Identity Management, Exchange, Active Directory, Azure, Office 365, Intune, Cloud, Teams, and OneDrive. The company is a Microsoft Cloud Partner in multiple solution areas, providing business productivity solutions using Azure, SharePoint, Teams, Power BI, and Microsoft 365.

The acquisition expands the services and solutions available to both companies’ clients while strengthening BlueAlly’s market standing, the companies said.

BlueAlly Acquires B2B: Executive Perspectives

George Barkley, CEO of BlueAlly Technology Solutions, commented on the news:

“This acquisition underscores our continuing dedication to reinventing the Value-Added Reseller model. This deal brings together the best minds in the industry, and I expect it to result in heightened value for all our clients.”

David Coulter, CTO of BlueAlly, commented:

“The integration of B2B Technologies into the BlueAlly portfolio not only enhances an already strong client service experience but also strengthens existing cloud-based solutions, with a strong focus on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Communication, Security, and Application Development.”

Frank Fuerst, CEO of B2B Technologies, added:

“Joining forces with BlueAlly aligns with our vision of the future. As a united team, we are now even more capable, efficient, and faster. We eagerly anticipate being able to provide a much broader set of IT solutions and deliver more value to our clients.”

BlueAlly’s M&A Activity

BlueAlly is no stranger to M&A. In February 2021, the company acquired network security MSP Virtual Graffiti. In February 2023, they acquired government IT services provider n2grate. BlueAlly is a portfolio company of Source Capital, a private equity firm that invests in mature, middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital’s investment strategy targets growing companies with greater than $2 million in EBITDA. Source Capital was founded in 2002 and has offices in Atlanta and San Francisco.