Microsoft Partner Blue Line Technologies Acquires MCM Network Systems

The acquisition of MCM Network Systems will strengthen Blue Line’s market share and geographic footprint in the managed IT marketplace.

IT services provider Blue Line Technologies, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP and Microsoft partner, has acquired Columbia, South Carolina-based MCM Network Systems, a full-service IT support provider, for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1994, MCM Network Systems serves the South Carolina and northeast Georgia regions, primarily focusing on dental, orthodontics and private healthcare practices. The acquisition will strengthen Blue Line’s market share and geographic footprint in the managed IT marketplace, according to the company.

MCM’s team will join Blue Line and continue providing support to existing clients, bringing the company’s total headcount to 23, Blue Line confirmed to ChannelE2E. MCM’s president, Scott McCulla, will remain with Blue Line to lead the offices in Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina, the company said.

Blue Line Acquires MCM Network Systems: Growing The Brand

McCulla commented on the acquisition:

“The MCM Network Systems team is excited to be joining Blue Line and begin to add the Blue Line suite of security services to our current and future clients here in Columbia and beyond. Having the backing of the Blue Line team will allow us to expand in these geographies and grow the brand.”

Jeff Sagraves, president of Blue Line Technologies, said:

“We are excited to have Scott and the MCM team on board and contributing to our growing organization. MCM customers will greatly benefit from the combined organizations and we are committed to welcoming them into our network of clients.”

Blue Line’s Growth Path

Blue Line was founded in 2013 in Charlotte, North Carolina. This company provides technology services to mid-sized clients throughout the SouthEastern United States. In addition to the company’s Windows expertise, it also provides support for Apple.

This acquisition is the second acquisition by the company in the past 18 months and part of the company’s ongoing strategy to acquire great clients and employees within the Southeastern United States.

The company previously acquired, Converged Communications Technologies, a voice and data center cabling services provider from Concord, North Carolina.