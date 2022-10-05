MSP M&A: Blue Line Technologies Acquires Computer Wranglers

IT services provider Blue Line Technologies has acquired IT managed services provider Computer Wranglers for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 867 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Blue Line Acquires Computer Wranglers

Blue Line Technologies, founded in 2000, is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company has 10 employees listed on LinkedIn. Blue Line’s areas of expertise include Apple product support and services, backup and disaster recovery, managed desktop support, advisory and consulting services, hosting, VOIP installation, cybersecurity, information technology and IT.

Computer Wranglers, founded in 2019, is based in Garner, North Carolina. The company has five employees listed on LinkedIn. Computer Wrangler’s areas of expertise include information technology.

This acquisition increases Blue Line’s technical staff, according to the company. The Computer Wranglers team will join Blue Line and continue to provide support to existing clients, the company said.

Blue Line Acquires Computer Wranglers: Strategic Growth

This is Blue Line Technologies’ third acquisition since 2019 and part of the company’s ongoing growth strategy within the Southeastern United States. Previous deals included South Carolina-based full-service IT support provider MCM Network Systems and Converged Communications Technologies, a voice and data center cabling services provider from Concord, North Carolina.

Jeff Sagraves, president, Blue Line Technologies, commented on the latest acquisition: