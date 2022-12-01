MSP M&A: BlackPoint IT Services Acquires Agility Communications Group

BlackPoint IT Services has acquired telecommunications company Agility Communications Group for an undisclosed sum.

BlackPoint IT Acquires Agility Communications Group

Blackpoint IT Services, founded in 1977, is based in Kent, Washington. The company has 89 employees listed on LinkedIn. Blackpoint’s areas of expertise include network management, consulting services, managed IT services, virtualization, business continuity, managed print services, SharePoint consulting and SQL consulting.

Agility Communications Group is based in Dallas, Texas. The company has 23 employees listed on LinkedIn. Agility’s areas of expertise include collaboration tools, networking, cloud-based phone systems, Avaya Partner of Excellence, Avaya IP Office and Avaya Equinox.

The acquisition of Agility, which also has teams in Denver and Houston, increases BlackPoint’s geographical footprint and opens new markets, according to the company. The combined business will be owned by James and Lesleigh Watson, Blackpoint’s CEO and COO, Blackpoint said.

Blackpoint Acquires Agility: Owner Insight

James Watson, CEO, BlackPoint, commented:

“This is a very exciting growth opportunity for BlackPoint, and we look forward to creating incredible value for our customers and building great relationships with Agility’s client base. I’m thrilled to announce and welcome the Agility members to our BlackPoint family. The integration of the companies will advance our service offerings across Managed IT and Telecommunications. Combining our expertise presents an opportunity to deliver with the speed and scale that our customers need. Our new hosted VoIP solutions based on the Avaya platform will help our clients’ requirements for data.”

Lesleigh Watson, COO, BlackPoint, said: