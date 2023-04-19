Blackpoint Cyber Launches MSP Educational Platform Blackpoint University

Blackpoint Cyber has launched a new educational program aimed at helping MSPs improve their core business operations.

Blackpoint University will offer sales and technical cybersecurity training, with instruction by leaders from the military, intelligence, and business communities, the company said.

The overall size of the global managed services market is projected to grow from $312 billion in 2022 to over $6 billion over the next five years, shows research from Precedence. Amidst this growth, MSPs identify their top challenges as competition, revenue growth, profitability, and acquiring new customers, according to survey results from Datto. Meanwhile, CompTIA shows that business training average 30% higher growth.

This confluence of situations has led Blackpoint to create its new platform, which offers courses in threat operations, cyber insurance, and compliance. A technical track of courses featuring topics like threat hunting, cloud security, and best practices for MSP security will be available to Blackpoint partners later this year, as will cybersecurity sales training, Blackpoint announced.

Blackpoint University’s Unveiling

Blackpoint University’s inaugural event will be held on June 5, 2023 at IT Nation Secure in Orlando, the company announced.

Jon Murchison, CEO and founder, Blackpoint Cyber, commented:

“At Blackpoint, we understand the challenges of running an IT services business. That’s why we’re committed to providing resources that enable MSPs to enhance their business acumen, build stronger operations, and achieve long-term success. Our success is tied to the success of our MSP partners, and we’re dedicated to supporting them every step of the way.”

About Blackpoint

Blackpoint Cyber is a venture capital-backed cybersecurity company that promotes Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and other services to MSPs. The company, formed by U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence veterans, has 113 employees listed on LinkedIn.

Past milestones for the company include: