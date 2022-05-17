Blackpoint Cyber Hires Datto Veteran Christine Gassman for MSP Security Partner Expansion

Blackpoint Cyber seeks to further accelerate MDR (managed detection & response) & cybersecurity services for MSPs. Christine Gassman's experience aligns well with those goals.

Blackpoint Cyber has hired Datto, Cofense and Armor Cloud Security veteran Christine Gassman as director of channel engagement. Gassman will “lead and expand the company’s MSP channel strategy and upcoming partner program,” Blackpoint Cyber indicated.

Blackpoint Cyber is a venture capital-backed cybersecurity company that promotes Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and other services to MSPs. The company, formed by U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence veterans, has 72 employees listed on LinkedIn.

Blackpoint Cyber: MDR and Cybersecurity Milestones for MSPs (So Far)

Key company milestones ahead of Gassman’s arrival include:

Amid that backdrop, Blackpoint Cyber already has a growing base of MSPs while competing against such firms as Huntress on some fronts.

Gassman’s experience should help to further accelerate Blackpoint Cyber’s partner strategy. At Datto, she helped to pioneer that company’s MSP go-to-market strategy for data protection services.

In a prepared statement about hiring Gassman, Blackpoint Cyber CEO Jon Murchison said:

“Blackpoint is eager to work closely with Christine as she brings her expertise in nurturing valued MSP relationships and partnerships with our fellow security vendors. Please join us as we warmly welcome Christine to our team! We look forward to seeing her excel based on her extensive engagement in the MSP community and incredible leadership skills.”

Added Gassman: