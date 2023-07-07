Blackpoint Cyber Appoints MacKenzie Brown VP of Security

Blackpoint Cyber announced the appointment of security industry veteran MacKenzie Brown as its new vice president of security.

Blackpoint Cyber announced it has appointed security industry veteran MacKenzie Brown as its new vice president of security. Blackpoint Cyber offers an advanced security ecosystem via managed service providers (MSPs).

Blackpoint Cyber Names New VP of Security

Brown joins Blackpoint Cyber after stints at Optiv and Microsoft Detection and Response Team (DART). As an incident manager with DART, she proactively guided organizations in improving their security posture by leveraging Microsoft security solutions and developing security teams and training programs. She also supported organizations through incident recovery, providing case and crisis management expertise while navigating advanced adversary investigations.

In her new role at Blackpoint Cyber, Brown will shape Blackpoint’s security strategy and further partner enablement as the company continues to scale, the company said in a statement. As VP of security, Brown will oversee Blackpoint’s internal security strategy while playing a vital role in championing the company’s product ecosystem and security vision in the MSP and cybersecurity communities. Brown’s expertise will be instrumental in distilling and delivering threat intelligence insights to ensure MSPs are informed and prepared, the company said. Her efforts will contribute to the company’s goal of establishing itself as the industry standard for MSP best practices education through the newly launched Blackpoint University.

An advisory board member for Idaho Women in Technology, Brown is actively involved in the cybersecurity community and regularly shares her expertise and passion for inclusion and technology accessibility at events and conferences. She plans to launch her own series of enablement and MSP engagement initiatives later this year.

MacKenzie Brown Joins Blackpoint Cyber: Executive Commentary

Jon Murchison, CEO and founder of Blackpoint Cyber, commented on the news:

“MacKenzie’s expertise in organizational security resilience further solidifies Blackpoint’s position as a thought leader in the security space. We are thrilled to have her on the Blackpoint team, where her experience will help advance our own organizational security initiatives as well as those of our partners.”

Brown added: