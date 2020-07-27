Big Tech: Antitrust, Breakup, Privacy and Regulatory Updates

Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Alphabet's Google, Apple, Facebook & Microsoft face antitrust, regulatory, privacy, competitive & security questions. Here are the ongoing updates.

Regulators and government officials worldwide continue to closely scrutinize big technology companies — i.e., “Big Tech” — and potential anti-competitive concerns.

The central question: Have companies such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Alphabet’s Google, and Microsoft become too powerful or do they maintain anti-competitive practices in such markets as:

e-commerce;

app stores;

social media;

Internet search; and/or

cloud services?

This blog tracks those issues and more. Note: Blog originally published July 27, 2020. Updated regularly thereafter.

Amazon: CEO Jeff Bezos will make his first-ever appearance before Congress on July 29. In recent years, Bezos has granted few extended interviews to journalists and has seldom faced the kind of adversarial questions he is likely to get from lawmakers on the House Antitrust Subcommittee. He is set to testify via videoconference alongside CEOs from Apple Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. Source: The Wall Street Journal, July 27, 2020.

Apple: Multiple U.S. states are investigating Apple for potentially deceiving consumers, according to a March document obtained by a tech watchdog group know as the Tech Transparency Project. Source: Reuters, July 23, 2020.

Australia: Australia’s competition regulator on July 27, 2020, accused Alphabet’s Google of misleading consumers to get permission for use of their personal data for targeted advertising, seeking a fine “in the millions” and aiming to establish a precedent. Source: Reuters, July 26, 2020.

European Union: Microsoft may find itself in EU antitrust regulators’ crosshairs yet again after U.S. workspace messaging app Slack Technologies complained about the company embedding its workplace chat and video app Teams in its Office product. Source: Reuters, July 22, 2020.

Facebook: Regulation intended to address the news industry’s problems with Google and Facebook could have adverse consequences, said outgoing New York Times Chief Executive Officer Mark Thompson in an interview. Source: Reuters, July 23, 2020.

France: France’s newly-appointed Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said she would push to pause the development of warehouses used by online businesses such as Amazon, in a possible setback for the e-commerce giant. Source: Reuters, July 23, 2020.

Google and Alphabet: Multiple updates…

Regulation intended to address the news industry's problems with Google and Facebook could have adverse consequences, said outgoing New York Times Chief Executive Officer Mark Thompson in an interview. Source: Reuters, July 23, 2020.

Australia's competition regulator on July 27, 2020, accused Alphabet's Google of misleading consumers to get permission for use of their personal data for targeted advertising, seeking a fine "in the millions" and aiming to establish a precedent. Source: Reuters, July 26, 2020.

Microsoft: Microsoft may find itself in EU antitrust regulators’ crosshairs yet again after U.S. workspace messaging app Slack Technologies complained about the company embedding its workplace chat and video app Teams in its Office product. Source: Reuters, July 22, 2020.

United States: Multiple updates…

A much-anticipated deep dive into antitrust allegations against four of America's largest tech companies — Facebook, Amazon.com, Google parent Alphabet, and Apple — and recommendations on how to tame their market power could be released by late summer or early fall from the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, senior committee aides said. Source: Reuters, July 24, 2020.

A U.S. congressional hearing scheduled for this week to question the chief executives of Facebook, Amazon.com, Google parent Alphabet, and Apple has been officially delayed, the Judiciary Committee said on July 24. Source: Reuters, July 24, 2020.

: Reuters, July 24, 2020. The biggest U.S. technology companies have gone on a buying spree this year, waving off intense scrutiny from competition watchdogs and critics who say they’ve bolstered their power by snatching up nascent rivals. The number of acquisitions by the five largest companies — Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Facebook Inc., and Microsoft Corp. — came at the fastest pace through June since 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Source: Bloomberg, July 27, 2020.

