Bidding War for RPA Software: Who Will Buy Blue Prism?

A bidding war for robotic process automation (RPA) software provider Blue Prism Group has emerged. The latest offer, from SS&C Technologies, values Blue Prism at $1.56 billion — which is higher than an earlier offer from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

In a statement about the competing offers, Blue Prism’s board on November 16, 2021, said:

“Whilst the directors of Blue Prism continue to believe that the Vista Offer is in the best interests of Blue Prism shareholders and are not withdrawing their recommendation of it at this stage, in light of the SS&C Proposal, the Board consider it to be in Blue Prism shareholders’ interests to adjourn the Court Meeting and General Meeting in order to explore further the approach from SS&C. The Court Meeting and General Meeting required to implement the Vista Offer, which are due to be held on 19 November 2021, will therefore be adjourned, in each case to a date and time to be determined by the directors of Blue Prism.”

Translation: Stay tuned, because this M&A story has yet to reach a conclusion.

The Pending Vista Equity-Blue Prism Deal: Financial Details, Rivals

Vista Equity Partners announced plans to acquire Blue Prism Group for $1.5 billion in September 2021, and the private equity firm plans to merge Blue Prism into Tibco Software. Vista has owned Tibco since 2014.

Blue Prism competes against Automation Anywhere, UiPath and Microsoft Power Automate in the RPA software market — which has generated strong M&A activity. Key buyers in the RPA sector include IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce and ServiceNow.

More than 2,000 businesses leverage Blue Prism’s software for workforce automation capabilities. Blue Prism’s valuation was roughly $1.11 billion before word of the M&A discussions emerged in early September 2021.