Telecom Service Provider Acquisition: Bevcomm Buys Lonsdale Telephone Company

Minnesota-based telecommunication service provider Bevcomm has acquired Lonsdale Telephone Company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lonsdale’s employees will join Bevcomm and continue to manage the day-to-day office functions, the company said.

Both Lonsdale Telephone Company and Bevcomm are family-owned companies.

Lonsdale Telephone was founded in 1936. The company specializes in telephone, IPTV cable, and Internet services.

Bevcomm is a fourth-generation family-owned company, established in 1895, according to the firm’s website. It’s headquartered in Blue Earth, Minnesota, 135 miles Southeast of Minneapolis. It has eight other offices within the state. Bevcomm employs more than 100 people, according to the company’s website.

Describing the M&A deal, Bevcomm CEO Bill Eckles said:

“We are excited about the acquisition of Lonsdale Telephone Company. Lonsdale is geographically located in perfect proximity to our existing New Prague and Morristown exchanges making this a natural fit. We are looking forward to new opportunities which will be possible with the combined resources of both companies. We consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to serve the Lonsdale community.”

The deal is expected to be finalized during the first half of 2020.