Multi-Cloud MSP Bespin Global Raises $75 Million, Plans North America Expansion

Bespin Global, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP based in South Korea, has raised $75 million in series C funding through its holding company, Newberry Global. Backed by the funding, Bespin Global plans to expand into the North America market later this year.

SK Telecom participated in this funding round through SK Telecom China. Other investors include DY Holdings. Bespin Global’s total funding today is $177 million — including the company’s $14 million Series A and $90 million Series B rounds.

As part of the latest funding round, Bespin Global will partner with SK Telecom, SK C&C, and SK Infosec to develop a 5G cloud-integrated and multi-hybrid management platform. The new developments will leverage OpsNow, Bespin Global’s proprietary cloud management platform. Bespin Global has expanded beyond South Korea to serve China, and the company has a Middle East and Africa (MEA) arm to push deeper into those regions.

Bespin Global’s OpsNow already supports Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Bespin Global: Cloud MSP Funding – Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the funding and multi-cloud management project, Bespin Global CEO John Hanjoo Lee said:

“The future of cloud will be shaped by 5G cloud. By collaborating with SK Telecom, we will develop and offer a 5G cloud management platform for the global market. This is a good example of a collaboration between an enterprise and a startup. We will take this funding as an opportunity to establish this company as a leading player in the cloud industry. We also plan to expand to North America in the second half of this year.”

Added Yoo Yeong-Sang, the head of MNO business at SK Telecom: