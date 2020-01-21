Microsoft Partner Beringer Technology Group Acquires MSP DeckerWright

Microsoft partner Beringer Technology Group has acquired fellow New Jersey-based MSP DeckerWright Corporation for an undisclosed sum.

This is M&A deal Number 66 that ChannelE2E has covered in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

DeckerWright founders Marshall and Sally Wright and their entire team will join Beringer. The combined workforce is 35 employees across four states. The DeckerWright team will remain in its Red Bank, New Jersey location, serving clients in central and northern New Jersey.

Craig Beringer, CEO & president, commented on the deal:

“The acquisition of DeckerWright Corporation fits in with Beringer’s strategic growth plan. They are in a great location with blue ribbon clients, and an experienced team that can immediately contribute to our continued success.”

Marshall Wright, president of DeckerWright added:

“We looked at about a dozen proposals from other companies including Private Equity-backed buyers. None of the buyers we assessed aligned better with our staff, clients and values than Beringer Technology Group. We are excited to be a part of Beringer Technology Groups’ future.”

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Maple Shade, New Jersey, Beringer Technology Group has been Gold certified in the top one percent of Microsoft’s partner ecosystem for more than 15 years. The firm specializes in managed IT services, backup and disaster recovery, cloud-based computing, unified communications solutions, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Office 365.