Ben Yerushalmi Joins Automation Anywhere as SVP, Global Alliances and Channels

Robotic process automation (RPA) solutions company Automation Anywhere has announced channel executive Ben Yerushalmi has joined the company as its senior vice president of global alliances and channels.

Yerushalmi joins Automation Anywhere from Salesforce where he spent the last seven years building and leading alliance teams globally, according to a statement released by the company. His expertise includes driving partner and program strategy, go-to-market initiatives, demand generation and enablement programs designed to grow partners’ capability, capacity and competency in the channel with a focus on new product launches and strategic acquisitions, according to the statement.

At Salesforce, Ben most recently led the Global Digital 360 Cloud Alliances team focused on products and solutions driving digital transformation. He also served as the board observer for two of Salesforce’s strategic investment portfolio companies, led the global PwC alliance, managed Salesforce’s AMER Portfolio PAM team and built the company’s Strategic Marketing Cloud Alliances Program, according to the statement.

Prior to Salesforce, Yerushalmi built and led a variety of teams at Oracle and Siebel, most recently in Oracle’s Global System Integrator (SI) Marketing Cloud Alliances business and Oracle’s CRM On-Demand Partner Program.

Chris Riley, chief revenue officer at Automation Anywhere, commented on Yerushalmi’s appointment:

“Ben’s leadership in the channel will help transform our global partner program to fuel worldwide expansion, build industry-focused automation solutions, while at the same time, enable our customers to accelerate their shift to cloud RPA to increase business resiliency. Ben’s veteran experience will also help supercharge our partner ecosystem, capacity, and solutions as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Yerushalmi said:

“The partner ecosystem is critical to enabling our customers to adopt and scale intelligent automation, freeing up knowledge workers to focus on innovation and ultimately improving and transforming the way we work. Automation Anywhere is leading this journey with the world’s only cloud-native, AI-powered RPA platform and I look forward to helping our partners and customers uncover the power of RPA to unleash human potential.”

RPA Software Capabilities, Market Growth Forecast

RPA software allows businesses to write code and bots that rapidly automate manual tasks across multiple departments — from IT service desks to HR, finance, customer support and more.

The global RPA software market is expected to reach $13.74 billion by 2028, up from $1.57 billion in 2020. The market’s compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2028 is expected to be 32.8%, Grand View Research predicts.

Much of the RPA software industry focuses on enterprise customers. Still, RPA may even eventually catch on in the SMB market as MSPs seek to further automate internal and customer operations.