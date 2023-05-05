Bell Acquires FX Innovation to Expand Cloud Managed Services

Bell's acquisition of FX Innovation will enable both companies to scale their businesses and extend their reach in Canada.

Canadian broadband and telecommunications company Bell has acquired FX Innovation, a Montréal-based managed and professional services and workflow automation solutions provider.

Bell Acquires FX Innovation

Bell, founded in 1880, is headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada. The company has 36,666 employees listed on LinkedIn. Bell’s areas of expertise include advanced broadband wireless, TV, internet, media and business communication services.

FX Innovation, founded in 2002, is based in Montréal, Quebec, Canada. The company has 326 employees listed on LinkedIn. FX Innovation’s areas of expertise include consulting services, cloud services, IT monitoring, NOC, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, Google, and AWS.

The acquisition will expand Bell’s expertise in the managed cloud and professional services space and give FX Innovation a larger geographic footprint, allowing both companies to scale their businesses. After the deal closes, FX Innovation will continue to operate independently under the leadership of current co-founder and CEO Guillaume Bazinet. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2023.

Bell Acquires FX Innovation: Executive Insights

John Watson, group president, business markets, customer experience & AI, Bell, commented:

“We’re genuinely excited that FX Innovation will join the Bell group of companies. This really is an instance where the result is greater than the sum of its parts. FX Innovation’s depth in cloud services will complement the strengths within Bell Business Market’s Advanced Products and Services team, and together, we will enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation through cloud adoption and management, backed by Canada’s best network.”

Guillaume Bazinet, co-founder and CEO, FX Innovation added: