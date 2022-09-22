IT Consulting M&A: Belcan Acquires Digital Transformation Firm RTMC

Belcan, a portfolio company of private equity firm AE Industrial Partners (AEI), has acquired RTM Consulting (RTMC) for an undisclosed amount.

Belcan, founded in 1958, is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has 4,276 employees listed on LinkedIn. Belcan’s areas of expertise include engineering and design, systems and software, manufacturing and supply chain, technical recruiting, engineering services, cybersecurity, chemical and energy, life sciences, transportation and Automotive, consumer products, aerospace, industrial and consulting. Belcan supplies design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, automotive, industrial, and government services markets.

RTM Consulting, founded in 2007, is also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company has 24 employees listed on LinkedIn. RTMC’s areas of expertise include global resource management, support/field services, business process optimization, consulting, soft skills development, technology services-specific training and specialty recruitment for tech services roles. RTM Consulting provides digital resource management, business optimization, digital transformation, professional education, and other consulting offerings to service businesses. The company’s clients include Fortune 500 companies, technology firms, enterprise/IT organizations, marketing agencies, medical device manufacturers, industrial equipment suppliers, and accounting and advisory firms.

Belcan Acquires RTMC: Executive Insight

Lance Kwasniewski, CEO, Belcan, commented:

“The compelling need to efficiently allocate resources continues to create demand for improved project management tools and technology. In addition, the scarcity of STEM resources heightens the need for next-generation resource development and deployment systems. RTMC’s specialized expertise will help Belcan develop world-class technology for our internal delivery teams – ultimately helping our customers. We look forward to working with RTMC’s experienced and knowledgeable team to change the future of resource management.”

Randy Mysliviec, president and CEO, RTMC, said:

“Belcan’s support will enable us to exploit the growth opportunities in our current markets, while expanding into new customers that Belcan currently serves. We are excited to work with the Belcan team to capitalize on these opportunities and help companies realize better business outcomes through effective resource and workforce management.”

Belcan Acquisitions and Government Services M&A

This acquisition marks the eighteenth acquisition by Belcan under its ownership by AE Industrial Partners. The private equity firm specializes in aerospace, defense and government services, space, power and utility services and specialty industrial markets.

In December 2020, Belcan acquired government IT solutions provider Telesis for an undisclosed sum.

M&A activity within the government services sector has remained steady in recent years with numerous first-time buyers, private equity firms and strategic buyers wading into the market. A full list of government IT services M&A deals can be found here.